Works of heart: a creative campaign for charity

“It’s about the ideas of hope, solidarity and resistance.” Celine Dee is discussing the Creatives Against Covid-19 campaign, a Dublin-born initiative that has sparked the imagination of a global community.

The campaign, designed to support the work of Women’s Aid and ISPCC’s Childline, has asked creative people – graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, typographers, writers – to design and donate a piece of original artwork in response to the coronavirus crisis. The...