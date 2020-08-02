Sunday August 2, 2020
Working from home or living at work?

The government is keen to continue the trend towards remote working, but many young people live in cramped and crowded accommodation that not only restricts their ability to work effectively, but is damaging their general wellbeing

2nd August, 2020
Since March, there has been an unprecedented shift towards working from home. According to a survey conducted by Eurofound, 43 per cent of Irish workers have started working from home as a result of Covid-19

A few weeks back, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted a photo of his “new home working station”. Pictured was a desk, computer monitor, printer, tangled USB leads, fresh stationery and a selection of unopened Dell products. In other words, all the ingredients for a comfortable home office.

In the accompanying tweet, Varadkar explained that the government wants “remote working to become part of the new normal” and outlined the advantages of remote...

