Wine: Some fine examples of vegan-friendly wines

It may come as a surprise to some that wine is not automatically vegan, seeing that it’s made from, well, grapes. The reason? Well, here comes the science.

Some wines go through a filtration process called fining. This involves clarifying young wine which is clouded by naturally existing particles, molecules and sediment from whole-bunch grapes and their seeds. It can tweak possible imperfections in taste or appearance and remove any astringency caused by...