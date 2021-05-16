Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Wine: Can chardonnay fix its image problem?

International Chardonnay Day is coming up on May 21. But how is the world’s most famous white wine actually performing these days?

Cathal McBride
16th May, 2021
Wine: Can chardonnay fix its image problem?
Chardonnay is the world's most famous white wine, but not everybody is convinced by it. Picture: Getty

Chardonnay is the kingpin of the white wine world. Even so, it has still not fully escaped the image problem caused by over-oaked product mass produced to meet public demand. I still remember the phrase “anything but chardonnay” being coined because it had become so reviled by wine connoisseurs.

Chardonnay is seen as the vineyard equivalent of a mafia godfather, rich and sleek. His best days are behind him, but he just can’t...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tommy Tiernan and Ardal O’Hanlon in Holy F*** (RTÉ ONe)

TV Review: We swear it well in this cursed little nation

Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 4 hours ago
Richard Thompson: a guitarist of great renown with a gift for laconic one-liners

Beeswing: A rich and rewarding memoir from a giant of English music

Life & Arts Jonathan O'Brien 4 hours ago
Mélanie Laurent in Oxygen

Film: Claustrophobic sci-fi is a thriller of two halves

Life & Arts John Maguire 4 hours ago
Rosetta Cucchi, executive director of Wexford Festival Opera: \&#039;Live audience numbers for festival performances will be at a reduced capacity, but this will not dampen the excitement\&#039;

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera set to return on a high

Music Dick O'Riordan 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1