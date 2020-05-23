What to expect at this year’s new-look summer festivals

Whatever about the inclement weather, time once was that you could set your watch to the events in an Irish summer. From Bloom and the Ploughing Championships to summer festivals and bank holiday weekenders, we know how to have a good time when the mercury rises.

Yet, as we are all acutely aware by now, the summer of 2020 will be a very different beast indeed. The good news? Summer is not yet DOA.

The organisers...