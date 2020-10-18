Warm industrialism: bringing an edgy feel to your home

While it may seem counter-intuitive, it is possible to create an industrial look in your home that offers a minimalist and edgy vibe, while also feeling warm and welcoming. Metals, glass and stone are increasingly replacing an abundance of overly rustic interiors, importantly combined with a subtle scattering of soft furnishings to soften the elements.

Exposed brick can give any room character. Consider painting plastered walls in a cool earth colour such as dove grey...