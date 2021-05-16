Vanished: A thriller that heads down under into tedium before long
James Delargy's new potboiler, set in the Australian outback, is too predictable to convince
FICTION
Vanished
By James Delargy
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wine: Can chardonnay fix its image problem?
International Chardonnay Day is coming up on May 21. But how is the world’s most famous white wine actually performing these days?
TV Review: We swear it well in this cursed little nation
Ardal O'Hanlon's Holy F*** attempted to get to the bottom of why Irish people turn the air blue so often
Beeswing: A rich and rewarding memoir from a giant of English music
Richard Thompson's long-awaited autobiography is an absorbing look back at his formative years with folk legends Fairport Convention
Film: Claustrophobic sci-fi is a thriller of two halves
Alexandre Aja's Oxygen begins brilliantly and grippingly, but can't sustain interest to the end