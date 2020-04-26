GOING UP
Dan says:
No more school! Even though I go to the very best school in the world (St Philip’s SNS, Dublin 15) with the loveliest teachers (Ms Harte and Ms Murtagh), this is literally every kid’s dream
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team