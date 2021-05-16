TV Review: We swear it well in this cursed little nation

Holy F*** (RTÉ One)

The Pursuit of Love (BBC One)

“With most Irish parents, the first time their child curses is a moment of delight,” said Tommy Tiernan in Holy F*** (RTÉ One) Ardal O’Hanlon’s amusing yet serious exploration of Irish expletive extravagance. Do we swear more than most people? Do parents really rejoice in a child’s expression of their genetic predisposition to profanity?...