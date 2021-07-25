Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

TV review: Documentary reveals how also-rans of horse racing meet horrifyingly cruel end

BBC’s Panorama uncovers that, far from having their post-racing welfare looked after, some equine ex-champions are euthanised inappropriately and sold for food

Emmanuel Kehoe
25th July, 2021
TV review: Documentary reveals how also-rans of horse racing meet horrifyingly cruel end
Panorama: The Dark Side of Horse Racing was presented by Darragh MacIntyre on BBC One

Panorama: The Dark Side of Horse Racing (BBC One)

This Way Up (Channel 4)

Shmigadoon! (AppleTV +)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘I had convinced myself for a long time that sea swimming was something ‘other people’ did’

Off Message: Andrea Cleary spends some time on her own

Columnists Andrea Cleary 7 hours ago
Hugo Hamilton’s The Pages is a novel that refuses to be bound by its form

The Pages: A novel approach that gets to the heart of politics and storytelling

Books Andrea Cleary 7 hours ago
Frankie Mallon greets customers outside An Port Mór, his restaurant in Westport, Co Mayo. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Restaurant review: Make Mallon’s Mayo restaurant your first port of call

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 7 hours ago
Domhnall Gleeson, left, star of Medicine, a new play by Enda Walsh, right, which will be part of a small number of live performances at this year’s Edinburgh Festival

Medicine: A new Enda Walsh play tops list of Irish Edinburgh delights

Theatre Sara Keating 7 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1