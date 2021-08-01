TV Review: Bloody barbarism in Ballymurphy still echoes 50 years on
A haunting documentary about the British Army’s slaughter of ten Catholics in August 1971 drew its power from the remarkable testimonies of relatives of the victims
Massacre at Ballymurphy (RTÉ One)
Baptiste (BBC One)
It’s almost 50 years since the Stormont government introduced internment without trial. On August 9, 1971, the British Army began rounding up Catholic men of all ages, often based on out-of-date or inaccurate lists of supposed republican activists.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hit the Road: Your monthly guide to the tastiest travel options
Whether it’s a Spanish tapas and wine trail or a foodie adventure closer to home, we have you covered
Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes
From a Uruguayan albariño to a shape-shifting chilled red, Mick O’Connell picks 20 of the best wines to drink with fish and seafood
The New Wave
Food&Wine Magazine resident chef Domini Kemp serves up four deliciously achievable summer plates