Travel: To visit Memphis is to be absorbed by its rich musical lore, its vivid political history and its marvellous cuisine

A sudden downpour has us sheltering on the veranda of the “shotgun” timber shack where WC Handy, the father of the blues, was born. Inside, Louis Armstrong is playing Beale Street Blues on his trumpet, a legendary Handy composition filled with emotion and pathos.

It’s like a scene from Walking In Memphis, Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit about this southern US city steeped in political and musical history. “I was walking with my feet...