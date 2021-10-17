Travel: Delightful Dubrovnik still the jewel in Croatia’s crown

Customers chat in half a dozen languages as Dubrovnik’s bright September sunshine bounces off the medieval walls opposite crowded restaurant terrace tables overlooking King’s Landing from Game of Thrones. Looking on, it’s as if the pandemic were a big-screen disaster creation.

For tour guide Vesna Barisic, the last 18 months have been all too real, as she looks back on the bleakness that gripped her city during the darkest...