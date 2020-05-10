Touchable treasures: how a luxury scarf maker is helping spread the love

There is a silk lining for some, it appears, to the Covid-19 crisis. “We’ve just recorded our best month in online sales ever,” says Keira Kennedy, who runs the Dublin-based KDK luxury scarves and accessories label with her sister Dairine.

Their spring/summer collection, seen here, was photographed in late February. “We were lucky,” Keira says, “to have manufactured the stock in time for this shutdown.t has meant that while we are...