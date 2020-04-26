Sunday April 26, 2020
This Week

Today’s column is compiled by kids, who recommend the home activities not to miss over your next seven days, from cycling and mindfulness colouring to fairy doors and lava lamps

26th April, 2020
9
Nicholas Taaffe-Richardson, 15, Bray, Co Wicklow

During this lockdown, it hasn’t all been grim. I have been keeping myself occupied by playing Xbox, watching Netflix, eating nice food, walking my dogs, but most of all I have had time to do nothing. Even though it’s a pain that I’m not seeing my friends or playing football, at least the Junior Cert is cancelled. Joe McHugh, thank you!...

