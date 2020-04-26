Nicholas Taaffe-Richardson, 15, Bray, Co Wicklow
During this lockdown, it hasn’t all been grim. I have been keeping myself occupied by playing Xbox, watching Netflix, eating nice food, walking my dogs, but most of all I have had time to do nothing. Even though it’s a pain that I’m not seeing my friends or playing football, at least the Junior Cert is cancelled. Joe McHugh, thank you!...
