Theatre: A taste of productions to come in 2022

The new year gets off to a tentative start with theatres still running at 50 per cent capacity, under an 8pm curfew, and with many shows closing early due to Covid. However, venues and production companies have been optimistically releasing programmes to run through the spring, with plenty of high-profile engagements and intriguing debuts forthcoming on stages across the country.

Every Brilliant Thing, Abbey Theatre on the Peacock Stage, January 10-22

The Abbey Theatre...