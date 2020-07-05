The wild flowers of a singular artist

While many of us have found ourselves increasingly drawn to nature lately, such a passion is nothing new to artist Sasha Sykes, who is renowned for her beautiful resin pieces incorporating foraged flowers and foliage which seem to freeze nature and the seasons in time.

Sykes’s process is painstakingly slow – the moulds are made, the resin is built up in 20 or 30 layers, the piece is then machined to size, routed, sanded and polished in...