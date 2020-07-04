The unkindest cut: how sharing of intimate pictures can be devastating and dehumanising

Throughout the pandemic, RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline has been a tour de force of national talking points. Some of these have been lighthearted, if revealing (see the Modern Ireland vs Catholic Ireland kerfuffle over Normal People), while others highlight systemic failures faced by our most vulnerable. A recent interview with a young woman named Róisín spoke to the latter, as she recalled her experience of image-based sexual abuse, otherwise known as revenge porn....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team