Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The struggle to get in the zone when working from home

The coronavirus could result in a lot of us working from home in the coming days. It’s an arrangement that seems cushy at face value, but it can turn out to be anything but

15th March, 2020
If you’re used to your home being a refuge from work, the place you switch off in and relax in, then you’ll find your brain is resistant to change. Picture: Getty

“No, really, I’m busy. Leave me alone.”

It’s the doorbell that I’ve come to find most annoying. After 20 years working from home, it’s probably the single irritation that most endures.

It always rings just when I’m really getting stuck into something, be that a pitch, an email or an article. Invariably, the person at the door is selling something I don’t want, or hoping I’ll...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Nationalism once again: the political tide sweeping through Europe

The Sinn Féin surge in last month’s election was merely the latest in a series of gains being made by nationalist political parties across the world. What is going on, and can it be harnessed for the public good?

Colin Murphy | 59 minutes ago

Stepping back in time along Germany’s gentle walkways

Discover the romance of the Rhine on this three-day trek through the historic spine of Europe

Jamie Ball | 59 minutes ago

Variety Jones: Time to start keeping up with the Joneses

Variety Jones

Gillian Nelis | 59 minutes ago