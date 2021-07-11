Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

The Stranding: Love blossoms in a time of global apocalypse

Kate Sawyer’s debut novel about a couple in New Zealand coming to terms with the effective end of the world is compulsively readable

John Walshe
11th July, 2021
The Stranding: Love blossoms in a time of global apocalypse
Kate Sawyer: her writing eases the reader into the lives of her characters with wit and charm

FICTION

The Stranding

By Kate Sawyer

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Collison brothers are planning to bring some of their fortune back home with a pledge of more jobs. Picture: Bloomberg/Getty

TV review: A peek at how the elites weathered the pandemic

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 5 hours ago
What’s wrong with this picture? Séamas O’Reilly writes on all the tv shows you’ve watched, but have no recollection of viewing.

Séamas O’Reilly

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly 5 hours ago

Design for Life: Am I wrong to be paranoid about my boyfriend’s exes?

Wellness Fiona Brennan 5 hours ago
Chef Gregor Machynia at Joe’s Chicken in Bray: satisfying your baser instincts in a tasty, happy way. Picture: Ferghal Phillips

Restaurant review: Bray diner delivers Southern-fried comfort food classics

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1