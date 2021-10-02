The speech of your life: how accents affect the way we live

The other day, my husband David and I were chatting when our eight-year-old approached, a slight smirk upon his face. “Daddy?” he asked. “How do you say car in Japanese? Is it kee-yar?”

This led to a burst of laughter from me, and a roll of the eyes from my husband. Kee-yar is David’s Northern Irish pronunciation of “car”. His two-syllable “car” was something of a joke between us way back...