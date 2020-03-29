Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The sky’s no limit for would-be first Irishwoman in space

Science communicator Dr Niamh Shaw’s won’t be deterred from her lifelong dream by daunting logistical odds or ageism

29th March, 2020
Dr Niamh Shaw is determined to fulfil a life-long ambition of travelling to space. Picture: Naoise Culhane

We all have coping mechanisms and life experiences that guide us through difficult patches. For science communicator Dr Niamh Shaw, the experience that has helped her through quarantine and the wait for Covid-19 testing is rather more extra-terrestrial.

“What we're going through right now couldn't be a better experience of why it's important [to explore living off earth]” she tells me from her Dublin home. “It's incredible how much this experience feels like when I...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Wine: The story of Greek viniculture

It has a modest reputation outside its own borders, but Greek wine is an interesting beast due to the country’s singular geography

Tomás Clancy | 2 hours ago

Keep it spicy

This week, make the most of your commute-free week by trying these delicious Indian dishes from chef Sunil Ghai of Pickle in Dublin (picklerestaurant.com)

Sunil Ghai | 2 hours ago

The ice woman cometh: life as an extreme swimmer

Pushing her body to the limit every time she gets into the water, Dingle-based Nuala Moore is always on the lookout for the next physically draining challenge

Rosanna Cooney | 2 hours ago