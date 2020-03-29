The sky’s no limit for would-be first Irishwoman in space

We all have coping mechanisms and life experiences that guide us through difficult patches. For science communicator Dr Niamh Shaw, the experience that has helped her through quarantine and the wait for Covid-19 testing is rather more extra-terrestrial.
“What we're going through right now couldn't be a better experience of why it's important [to explore living off earth]” she tells me from her Dublin home. “It's incredible how much this experience feels like when I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team