Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The parent app: help for raising a child solo

Zoe Desmond, daughter of Dermot, has created Frolo to connect single parents and prodide a hub for information, events and support

1st March, 2020
3
Zoe Desmond, founder and chief executive of Frolo.co.uk: “I wanted to find a way of connecting with single parents in my area.” Picture: Anna Gordon

There are very few things that prepare you for becoming a single parent. In fact, most of what comes at you is impossible to be ready for. At one of the first mediation sessions, during the early point of my own separation, the mediator looked me dead in the eye and stated plainly: “There is no two ways about it: separating is a financial disaster”. This from the person allegedly there to help me through...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Travel: A homely haven with star power

Chewton Glen was recently named the AA’s Hotel of the Year in England. Not content to take their word for it, Shilpa Ganatra went to investigate and found a worthy winner

Shilpa Ganatra | 2 hours ago

Better Call Saul: From Bad to brilliant, it’s all good, man

As it enters season five, there’s no doubt that the Breaking Bad spin-off is one of the most accomplished TV series ever made

Emmanuel Kehoe | 2 hours ago

Portrait of a Lady on Fire: Touching study of doomed female passion

A lesbian romance set in 18th-century France is by turns poignant and mesmerising

John Maguire | 2 hours ago