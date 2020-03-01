The parent app: help for raising a child solo

There are very few things that prepare you for becoming a single parent. In fact, most of what comes at you is impossible to be ready for. At one of the first mediation sessions, during the early point of my own separation, the mediator looked me dead in the eye and stated plainly: “There is no two ways about it: separating is a financial disaster”. This from the person allegedly there to help me through...
