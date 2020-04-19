Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The menopause: A change is coming

Not so long ago, women experiencing menopause could be misdiagnosed as having a mental health issue, such as anxiety or depression. Today, we’re becoming clearer on the life-altering effects of the ‘change’. But do we have some distance left to run?

19th April, 2020
5
Patients can still be wary of opting for hormonal treatment for menopause. Picture: Getty

What are the essentials for women going through the menopause? It might be as simple as a glass of water as they deal with yet another hot flush, or perhaps it might be hormonal medication prescribed by their GP.

Stephanie Regan, clinical psychotherapist and relationships expert, has another suggestion: lube.

“Do not underestimate the efficiency and efficacy of lubricant,” says Regan. “It seems simple, but it has to be said. It is one of the biggest problems...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Appetite for Distraction: Are you ‘doing nothing’ incorrectly? Let’s find out

These are unprecedented times, and it‘s perfectly okay to binge on Netflix/stay in bed/other. But is your isolation game as good as it should be?

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago

Big Girl, Small Town: Sharply observed debut is a worthy addition to Northern canon

Michelle Gallen announces her arrival on the Northern Irish literary scene with this humorous and gritty first novel

Tanya Sweeney | 6 hours ago

Off Message: Matt Damon’s Dalkey antics provide the light relief we all need

During this time of crisis, the normal rules don’t apply – even when it comes to our Irish habit of ignoring celebrities. But if pictures of Matt Damon and his Supervalu bag are what gets us through the day, bring them on

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago