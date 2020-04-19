The menopause: A change is coming

What are the essentials for women going through the menopause? It might be as simple as a glass of water as they deal with yet another hot flush, or perhaps it might be hormonal medication prescribed by their GP.

Stephanie Regan, clinical psychotherapist and relationships expert, has another suggestion: lube.

“Do not underestimate the efficiency and efficacy of lubricant,” says Regan. “It seems simple, but it has to be said. It is one of the biggest problems...