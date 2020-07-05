Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The last picture show: is this the end of the design college degree show?

Traditionally, the degree show is a huge milestone for art and design students and a vital place for tomorrow’s design leaders to network. Can it adapt to a post-Covid world?

5th July, 2020
2
Claire Dillon, a graduate of Limerick School of Art and Design: ‘This was an incentive to look differently on our design practice and learn new skills that we wouldn’t normally have used.’ Picture: Alan Place

It’s high summer once again, meaning long lazy days, cheap plonk, and an online degree show. Yes, reader, the physical degree show, traditionally the highlight of every design student’s four-year stint, has been laid waste, with the virtual final-year exhibition providing some recompense to the thousands of graduates now blinking into the light.

As institutions in Ireland and beyond hurriedly cancelled shows and moved their exhibitions online, students were required to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Chef’s Table: A seasonal taste of India

This week, cook up an Indian summer feast with four recipes from Sunil Ghai of Pickle (picklerestaurant.com) in Dublin

Sunil Ghai | 6 hours ago

Hamilton: A terrific transition to screen for musical

The cinematic adaptation of Lin-Maniel Miranda’s wildly successful Broadway show lives up to the hype

John Maguire | 6 hours ago

The Mystery of Charles Dickens: Exploring the inner child of a literary hard man

A new biography of Charles Dickens attempts to get under the skin of the psychologically troubled storytelling genius

Andrew Lynch | 6 hours ago