Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

The great shecession: how Covid-19 is holding women back

From endless caring duties to more frequent job losses to the decimation of entire female-heavy sectors, Covid has been extra-hard on working women. How can the damage be repaired?

Catherine Healy
3rd January, 2021
The great shecession: how Covid-19 is holding women back
Valerie Conlon lost her job when Debenhams in Cork shut down in the early days of the pandemic. Credit: John Allen

When Agnieszka returned to work in a busy Ranelagh restaurant last month, she was consumed with worry about Covid-19. The 30-something waitress is also a carer for her mother-in-law and felt she could easily catch the virus from indoor diners.

“I’m scared,” she said just before Christmas, speaking on the condition that a pseudonym be used. “I know the consequences will be bad if I bring [the virus] home.”

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Alice Zaslavsky reached finals week on Masterchef Australia almost a decade ago and has gone on to become one of its most well-known contestants. Photo: Ben Dearnley

Alice’s adventures in veggieland: Masterchef finalist on her new cookbook

Food & Wine Jordan Mooney 1 hour ago
Joe Biden, the US president-elect: The Upswing should be required reading for him and his incoming administration

The Upswing: How a superpower in turmoil can learn from its past

Books Brendan Daly 1 hour ago
‘When I listen to Enya, I imagine myself a baby being lulled to sleep by an Irish fairy princess,‘ Gonzales writes in his book-length essay about artistic snobbery. Photo: Getty

Enya: A Treatise on Unguilty Pleasures: In defence of much-maligned musical comfort food

Books Andrew Lynch 1 hour ago

Design for Life: How can I pack away my personal grief?

Wellness Louize Carroll 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1