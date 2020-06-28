The grand reopening: Imma prepares to welcome back visitors

The Irish Museum of Modern Art, or Imma, at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham is due to open tomorrow, June 29. The site has been closed during lockdown, but all 114 people employed by Imma have continued to work for the museum.

So what have they been doing in recent months? For one thing, the closure period allowed the team to take the collections to a wider audience through the Imma website and social media using tools such...