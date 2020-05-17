The fright of return: how do we get back to where we were?

“To improve is to change. To be perfect is to change often.” This quote is attributed to Winston Churchill, but of course he wasn’t talking about how to manage the changes to our working lives we all face in the aftermath of Covid-19.
When surrounded by uncertainty, it pays to focus on what we do know for sure. What we know is that we are on our...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team