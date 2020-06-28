Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The DIY facial guide

Beauty salons are set to reopen, but can you stand the wait for an appointment? And can professional results be achieved at home, anyhow? Our reviewing team put some of the most powerful DIY skincare treatments to the test

28th June, 2020
6
There is a wide array of home treatments and DIY facials out there, but which ones actually work? Picture: Getty

It has been a long time since most of us put our faces in the reassuring hands of a skincare expert. Salons and spas have been closed for months and we have been left to our own devices when it comes to our skin. Perhaps unsurprisingly, sales of premium skincare have soared during lockdown, but while a luxury oil or cleanser may have been a mood booster, your complexion may be in need of something...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Classical Notes: Early music with burning issues at stake

The Red Book of Ossory is a fascinating tale of witchcraft, heresy and murder interpreted for modern ears by the early music quartet Anakronos

Dick O'Riordan | 3 hours ago

Album reviews: Bob Dylan, Arca, Liam Gallagher

A living legend returns, a Venezuelan DJ delivers some experimental pop, and Oasis’s former frontman goes unplugged

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Freedom Is A Land I Cannot See: An historical fable with real heart from a born storyteller

Waterford author Peter Cunningham’s latest novel is set in the fragile, confused early years of the Irish Free State

Leagues O'Toole | 3 hours ago