The Creep Dive podcast: Be afraid, be very afraid

It’s eight o’clock on a Thursday evening and 250 people are logging into a Zoom call to hear horrific, violent and eerie stories from around the world. They are part of a weekly Patreon stream by The Creep Dive, an Irish podcast that delves beyond the headlines into weird tales of murder, catfishing and the paranormal.

Presented by Cassie Delaney, Sophie White and Jen O’Dwyer, The Creep Dive is the very definition...