The Business Post Magazine 'Made by Children' Project

On Sunday April 26, we'll publish a very special issue of the Business Post Magazine made by children, for children.

That’s journalism, photography, art, poetry, book reviews and more, all by under 18s.

Our plan? To showcase just how resilient and creative Irish children are, even when staying apart and staying indoors.

Here's the challenge:

Creative Idea 1: take a photograph of anything that catches your eye, makes you think, or expresses something about you’re feeling, either in your home, from your window, in the garden, or within the 2 kilometre radius of your home*.

We’ll share those images on our social channels, and publish some of the most striking photographs in our special ‘Made by Kids’ issue of the Business Post Magazine on Sunday April 26.

Or why not try:

Creative Idea 2: write a poem, in any form, on any subject, and up to 160 words in total. Some ideas to get you thinking include “Life during the coronavirus,” or “How the world looks to me today.”

We will have some small prizes for those whose work is published in the Magazine, and an overall prize each for the winning photograph and winning poem, as selected by our arts and photo editors.

So get going, as there’s no time to lose!

Photography

Submit your photo at the link below. Alternatively if you are experiencing issues with the link, send your entry to [email protected]

https://forms.gle/9dEUtLB696JBqVD89

Poetry

Submit your poem using the form below. Alternatively if you are experiencing issues with the form, send your entry to [email protected]

Loading…

Terms and Conditions

This project is open to all those under the age of eighteen. By submitting your Artwork to The Business Post, you agree to grant to Business Post Media Group, a non-exclusive, irrevocable, non-transferable, worldwide license to use, promote, display, reproduce, and distribute your Artwork for commercial and non-commercial purposes, through digital and print platforms. We also ask that you adhere to government advice on social distancing when creating your submission.