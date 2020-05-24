Style and survival: how one label is staying afloat in the pandemic age

Have recent months changed the way we shop forever? Dublin-based designer Fiona Heaney, founder of the Fee G label, would like to believe so. “It’s so important to buy Irish and support local business at this time,” she says. “When smaller boutiques reopen on June 8, buying Irish design will make a massive difference to their business survival, and of course to that of the designers they stock, like myself.”
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team