Space explorers: changing the face of Dublin one poster at a time

Sometimes the smartest ideas are staring you in the face. For fashion stylist Corina Gaffey, empty walls on city streets provided that eureka moment. The result is The Positive Space, a new initiative that Gaffey and her co-creators are asking the public to get behind.

“We wanted to turn something negative into a positive,” Gaffey explains. “A city-wide exhibition that will turn emptiness into something hopeful, breathing life into the city once more with photographs from some...