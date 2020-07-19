Spa treatments: Your wellness is in safe hands

It has been a year the likes of which we have never experienced, and feeling comfortable enough to go back to a salon or a spa will be vital as a means of stress management for many.
But how does an industry based on touch adapt to a new world of minimal human contact and a general aura of anxiety? Insiders suggest that the wellness industry is better prepared than one might expect.
For one...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team