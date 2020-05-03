Sunday May 3, 2020
Solidarity through sewing: craftspeople turn their hands to masks and scrubs

Experienced sewers and craftspeople nationwide are putting their considerable skills to work producing much-needed cloth masks and scrubs for those on the frontline, while also improving the lives of people living in direct provision, write Ruth O’Connor and Elaine Prendeville

Emilia Suhbesi making face masks at her home in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Fergal Phillips

From her kitchen table in Tallaght, Emilia Suhbesi is sewing linen masks.

“It’s stopping me from going mad,” she says, with a smile. “With four kids, in this lockdown, it’s some days up, and some days are more difficult. It changes. Some days I get to sew for hours, which means I go into a happy, stress-free state of mind. And I know that I am helping other people too, which feels empowering.”...

