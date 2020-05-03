Solidarity through sewing: craftspeople turn their hands to masks and scrubs

From her kitchen table in Tallaght, Emilia Suhbesi is sewing linen masks.
“It’s stopping me from going mad,” she says, with a smile. “With four kids, in this lockdown, it’s some days up, and some days are more difficult. It changes. Some days I get to sew for hours, which means I go into a happy, stress-free state of mind. And I know that I am helping other people too, which feels empowering.”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team