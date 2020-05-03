Solidarity through sewing: craftspeople turn their hands to masks and scrubs

From her kitchen table in Tallaght, Emilia Suhbesi is sewing linen masks.

“It’s stopping me from going mad,” she says, with a smile. “With four kids, in this lockdown, it’s some days up, and some days are more difficult. It changes. Some days I get to sew for hours, which means I go into a happy, stress-free state of mind. And I know that I am helping other people too, which feels empowering.”...