Simone Gannon: Beauty that binds
The influential beauty blogger and self-confessed skincare junkie documents her personal evolution from insecure teen to self-accepting adulthood and the women who helped her get there
When I think about my approach to beauty, I think of my grandmother. I think about silk pillowcases, and hairnets, and beautiful dressing gowns, and jars of Pond’s Cold Cream. Big jars, small jars, industrial-sized jars, dotted around her bathroom, bedroom, and dressing table.
Bright white, with a screw-top lid that opened to reveal a thick, cold-as-ice cream, applied delicately to the face and neck, every morning and every evening. I was six,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Sound of Metal: Finding new meaning in the sound of silence
Darius Marder’s
Milk Fed: Food for thought on the erotic possibilities of frozen yogurt
new novel takes an original and refreshing approach towards the fraught subjects of eating disorders, dysfunctional relationships and sex
Agents of Influence: The shadowy figures who fed IRA information to Britain’s deep state
Despite the dangers and unspeakable punishments if caught, there was no shortage of double agents willing to infiltrate the IRA during the Troubles
First Person Singular: Murakami still a master at keeping readers on their toes
The Japanese novelist’s latest short story collection is an unsettling mix of magic realism and jarring bluntness