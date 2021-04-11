Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Simone Gannon: Beauty that binds

The influential beauty blogger and self-confessed skincare junkie documents her personal evolution from insecure teen to self-accepting adulthood and the women who helped her get there

Brenda McCormick
11th April, 2021
Simone Gannon: Beauty that binds
Simone Gannon: ‘I criticised every aspect of myself, wishing I could change this or that, and Imagining how much better I would feel if I did’

When I think about my approach to beauty, I think of my grandmother. I think about silk pillowcases, and hairnets, and beautiful dressing gowns, and jars of Pond’s Cold Cream. Big jars, small jars, industrial-sized jars, dotted around her bathroom, bedroom, and dressing table.

Bright white, with a screw-top lid that opened to reveal a thick, cold-as-ice cream, applied delicately to the face and neck, every morning and every evening. I was six,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Riz Ahmed plays a heavy metal drummer who has recently started to lose his hearing in Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal: Finding new meaning in the sound of silence

Film John Maguire 3 hours ago
Melissa Broder: her second novel, Milk Fed, is writing at its boldest, brightest and least self-conscious

Milk Fed: Food for thought on the erotic possibilities of frozen yogurt

Books Tanya Sweeney 3 hours ago
Gerry Adams with Martin McGuinness at the funeral of East Tyrone IRA commander Patrick Kelly, who was killed in the Loughgall massacre in May 1987. Picture: PA

Agents of Influence: The shadowy figures who fed IRA information to Britain’s deep state

Books Andrew Lynch 3 hours ago
Haruki Murakami: perennially moving in and out of magic realism

First Person Singular: Murakami still a master at keeping readers on their toes

Books John Walshe 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1