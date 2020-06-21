Sunday June 21, 2020
Shane Berkery: ‘When you see a figure in the painting, you feel a visceral connection’

The Irish-Japanese artist specialises in capturing people unaware they’re being observed. His new exhibition Cave Paintings comes at a strangely apt moment

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
21st June, 2020
Shane Berkery in front of his paintings Mother and Restaurant. His exhibition Cave Paintings opens at the Molesworth Gallery in Dublin this week

Shane Berkery likes to paint people who aren’t necessarily interested in being portrayed on a canvas. The characters who populate his paintings are introverted types. They’re often observed by Berkery looking off into the distance, staring at their musical devices or simply sitting on park benches, their minds occupied by their own imaginations. Their indirectness is appealing: they’re centre stage, but also lost in a world of their own.

