Second to none: Why a pre-owned watch is a good investment
It can be both a satisfying indulgence and a savvy investment, but there are a few pitfalls to avoid in the process, says watch collector Leslie Williams
Isn’t it about time you bought a good watch? While the Covid-19 lockdowns have been tough on everyone they have allowed many people still working to add to their savings. But what to spend those savings on? Holidays are fleeting, shoes and clothes wear out, but a luxury watch will last a lifetime – or two if you bequeath it on. Yes, you can find the time on your phone but a watch is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fashion: How straw bags became the escapist accessory
Once reserved only for the beach or market, luxury designers have put a high-fashion spin on straw basket bags this season
TV review: A forensic examination of Ireland’s biggest ever bank robbery
Darragh McIntyre and Sam McBride laid out the details of the Northern Bank Robbery in a well-constructed and clear manner, but were unable to point to a culprit
A very royal affair: Looking back at the Queen’s visit 10 years on
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic trip helped to heal old wounds and pointed to a new relationship between Ireland and the royal family
A new chapter in the story of Ireland’s literary journals
The lengthy closure of bookshops has led to lower sales for indigenous magazines, but it’s not all bad news, as increased Arts Council funding and the move to subscription models have provided alternative income