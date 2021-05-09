Subscribe Today
Second to none: Why a pre-owned watch is a good investment

It can be both a satisfying indulgence and a savvy investment, but there are a few pitfalls to avoid in the process, says watch collector Leslie Williams

Leslie Williams
9th May, 2021
A watch being serviced in the Weir & Sons workshop. Picture: Nathalie Marquez Courtney

Isn’t it about time you bought a good watch? While the Covid-19 lockdowns have been tough on everyone they have allowed many people still working to add to their savings. But what to spend those savings on? Holidays are fleeting, shoes and clothes wear out, but a luxury watch will last a lifetime – or two if you bequeath it on. Yes, you can find the time on your phone but a watch is...

