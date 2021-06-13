Séamas O’Reilly: ‘Forget the Northern Lights, a pathway back to the old normal may be the greatest escape of all’
On the joy of the return of more simple pleasures
As things open up and we slowly let ourselves believe in the mass breakout to come, I’ve come to realise the escapes I’ve missed most of all. Sure, I’d love that Tuscan winter break my friend is planning on Facebook, or the jaunt to a Mexican film festival another is loudly proclaiming for 2022. My cousin’s intentions to see the Northern Lights from the glory of an igloo will, doubtless, be wonderful and well worth...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts, movies and video games out there
Classical Notes: Choral group kickstarts its comeback on Shared Ground
Chamber Choir Ireland’s performance of a new work by English composer Alec Roth will be streamed live from All Hallows in Drumcondra on June 27
A Quiet Place II: Cinema thrills to the sound of silence
It was worth waiting for John Krasinski’s follow-up to his surprise sci-fi hit, A Quiet Place, as a big screen viewing is an exhilarating experience
Restaurant review: An early morning family outing leads to a breakfast epiphany
The comfort food at Le Comptoir Café was just what we needed at our first family meal in a restaurant in ages