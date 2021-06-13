Séamas O’Reilly: ‘Forget the Northern Lights, a pathway back to the old normal may be the greatest escape of all’

As things open up and we slowly let ourselves believe in the mass breakout to come, I’ve come to realise the escapes I’ve missed most of all. Sure, I’d love that Tuscan winter break my friend is planning on Facebook, or the jaunt to a Mexican film festival another is loudly proclaiming for 2022. My cousin’s intentions to see the Northern Lights from the glory of an igloo will, doubtless, be wonderful and well worth...