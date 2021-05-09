Séamas O’Reilly: Compared to dungeon life, I’ll take the freckles and sweat in my stride’

A strange feeling has come over me this year, as the sun peeks through clouds and begins warming my skin. I like it. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that I want more.

This has not always been the case. I’ve spent most of my adult life as pretty much the opposite of a sun-worshipper, a solar Richard Dawkins who is not just uninterested in sunbathing and beachside lounging, but...