Saturday May 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Screen test: what to watch through the lockdown

Dodgy lawyers, sturdy Saxons and an alternate America are among the highlights on offer across various platforms

2nd May, 2020
10
Money Heist: fast-moving crime caper from Spain

As streaming goes, Netflix isn’t the only kid on the block, but it is the undeniable Big Kahuna for quantity, variety and, yes, quality. True crime documentaries and bloody biopics of nefarious narcos are still there if you want them, but there’s much more on offer now if you need to escape the grim nightly Covid-19 scenarios.

For me, the Netflix television interface (like Amazon Prime’s) is quite awkward...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Flower power: how gardening can grow wellbeing and nurture your happiness

The mental and physical health benefits of gardening are well known – and you don’t need green fingers or a huge garden to avail of them. Bord Bia Bloom founder Gary Graham shows you how to get back to your roots

Gary Graham | 6 hours ago

Appetite For Distraction

This week, Auntie Emer helpfully tackles the important questions that the little ones need answering

Emer McLysaght | 6 days ago

Everyone’s a critic

This week, the Magazine’s film critic John Maguire invites younger viewers to do his job for him

John Maguire | 6 days ago