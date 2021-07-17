Scenes from a marriage: Alzheimer’s memoir is a study in love and resilience
Dealing with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is heart-rending, not only for those directly affected, but also for their families. In an extract from Memory Serves Me Wrong: A Memoir of Theatre, Love and Loss to Early-onset Alzheimer's, by former actor and theatre producer Ronan Smith, his wife Miriam Brady writes of how the diagnosis changed her life
If I had one wish, I would go back to a day in 1991. It was winter, and Ronan and I were in India on a belated honeymoon. Bangaram Island is one of the tiniest, most beautiful islands in an archipelago in the Indian Ocean. It has white sands, azure sea and a three-kilometre warm lagoon surrounding it, and it became the christening place of my first-ever swim.
As a non-swimmer I had a fear of...
