Scenes from a marriage: Alzheimer’s memoir is a study in love and resilience

If I had one wish, I would go back to a day in 1991. It was winter, and Ronan and I were in India on a belated honeymoon. Bangaram Island is one of the tiniest, most beautiful islands in an archipelago in the Indian Ocean. It has white sands, azure sea and a three-kilometre warm lagoon surrounding it, and it became the christening place of my first-ever swim.

As a non-swimmer I had a fear of...