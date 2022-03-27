Sara Keating on theatre: Performed in exile, a Belarusian dystopian play is now all too real
Dogs of Europe, performed by Belarus Free Theatre, has become a call to action against Russian aggression
“Where the books were burned, in time people will burn.” This message is projected against a screen at the end of Dogs of Europe, a new performance piece from Belarus Free Theatre which was performed at London’s Barbican Centre last week.
It originated in Minsk two years ago, when the radical theatrical troupe were still based in their native country. Covid-19 put a halt to their international tour, but the context...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
What to watch and listen to this week: Hugh Wallace returns with a new series of The Great House Revival
The well-known architect runs the rule over a Victorian house in Cork, while consumer journalist Conor Pope takes a look at the ongoing cost of living crisis in The Price of Everything
Rhythm Nation: Classical musician Jennifer Stumm on why tracks by Dolly Parton and Nina Simone inspired her
The US violist, who tours Ireland next week, says her chosen instrument is a ‘musical chameleon, a character actor’
Book review: War Hotels – Bedding down in the most dangerous hotels on the planet
An entertaining book based on an Al Jazeera documentary series revisits the hotels that have found themselves at the centre of history’s nastiest conflicts
Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: DiDonato shines like a beacon on NCH’s long road back to happiness
The inestimable American soprano is first among equals in the Dublin venue’s new International Concert Series calendar of events