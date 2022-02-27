Sara Keating on theatre: Denise Gough is a tour de force in the Abbey’s new staging of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan
Carr’s tragedy captures the paradoxes of motherhood
“You think I don’t wish I could be a natural mother?” Portia Coughlan says when her husband Raphael asks her to dress the children for school. “Mindin’ me children, playin’ with them, doin’ all the things a mother is supposed to do! When I look at me sons, I see knives and accidents and terrible mutilations. Their toys is weapons for me to hurt them with, givin’ them a bath is a place where I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: Top conductor Stephen Bell gets a ringing endorsement as he joins RTÉCO
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra’s new principal guest conductor comes with a formidable pedigree
Taste maker: Sommelier Philip Dunne on freezing time and the comfort of fluffy nan bread
The group sommelier with the Doyle Collection tells Nadine O’Regan about his favourite things, the best advice he ever got and the guests he’d invite to his fantasy dinner party
Design for Life: I’m in my 40s and have just been told I may have autism
This week, psychologist Trish Leonard-Curtin advises a reader on how to proceed now that they have been told they meet the criteria for a diagnosis of autism