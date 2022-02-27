Sara Keating on theatre: Denise Gough is a tour de force in the Abbey’s new staging of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan

“You think I don’t wish I could be a natural mother?” Portia Coughlan says when her husband Raphael asks her to dress the children for school. “Mindin’ me children, playin’ with them, doin’ all the things a mother is supposed to do! When I look at me sons, I see knives and accidents and terrible mutilations. Their toys is weapons for me to hurt them with, givin’ them a bath is a place where I...