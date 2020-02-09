Sunday February 9, 2020
Rita Duffy: boundaries of the heart

The work of artist Rita Duffy is both political and personal, centred on her experiences as she grew up in the heart of Belfast – and on her current life residing in Fermanagh with a studio on the other side of the border

9th February, 2020
2
Rita Duffy and The Raft at Trinity College. Picture: Stanislav Nikolov

Rita Duffy has never been a woman for tribal loyalties. Raised in a mostly Protestant part of Belfast during the Troubles, the artist saw life on both sides of the conflict as she walked over to the Falls Road every day to attend a Catholic grammar school. The city’s social boundaries seemed a little less rigid to her than many of her peers, although she identified as Irish.

It was a feeling of...

