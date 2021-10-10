Rhythm Nation: Maria Kelly

“An exploration of the deepest parts of my brain, celebrating the strength that can be found in the darkest of places.” That’s Maria Kelly’s description of her debut album The Sum of the In-Between, due for release next Friday. The Mayo-born, Dublin-based singer-songwriter has been releasing delicate alt-folk singles since 2016, but it wasn’t until lockdown last year that she found the space to record a 15-track album.

...