Rhythm Nation: Dyvr picks the tunes

“An affirmation that the queer community is no longer willing to exist on the fringes of society,” is how Dyvr describe their anthemic new single Pantheon. It’s a bold statement, but this London-born, Belfast-based electro-pop artist and activist is a strong believer in the power of music to effect social change.

Dyvr’s dark, hypnotic soundscapes should appeal to fans of James Blake or SOHN, while their empowering lyrics explore the emotions...