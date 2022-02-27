Rhythm Nation: And So I Watch You From Afar, instrumental rock specialists, pick their top ten tunes

“Nothing in our repertoire comes close to the ambition of this.” That’s how the Northern Irish instrumental rock outfit And So I Watch You From Afar describe their latest project. Jettison is both an album and a multimedia experience, including visual accompaniments by artist Sam Wiehl and spoken word contributions from singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and Clutch frontman.

Musically, it’s a 40-minute blend of Irish trad, African highlife, ethereal strings and...