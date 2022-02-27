Rhythm Nation: And So I Watch You From Afar, instrumental rock specialists, pick their top ten tunes
REM, Steve Reich and My Bloody Valentine loom large in the Northern Ireland four-piece’s personal hit parade
“Nothing in our repertoire comes close to the ambition of this.” That’s how the Northern Irish instrumental rock outfit And So I Watch You From Afar describe their latest project. Jettison is both an album and a multimedia experience, including visual accompaniments by artist Sam Wiehl and spoken word contributions from singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and Clutch frontman.
Musically, it’s a 40-minute blend of Irish trad, African highlife, ethereal strings and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: Top conductor Stephen Bell gets a ringing endorsement as he joins RTÉCO
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra’s new principal guest conductor comes with a formidable pedigree
Taste maker: Sommelier Philip Dunne on freezing time and the comfort of fluffy nan bread
The group sommelier with the Doyle Collection tells Nadine O’Regan about his favourite things, the best advice he ever got and the guests he’d invite to his fantasy dinner party
Design for Life: I’m in my 40s and have just been told I may have autism
This week, psychologist Trish Leonard-Curtin advises a reader on how to proceed now that they have been told they meet the criteria for a diagnosis of autism