Remember My Name: Cybercrime and guns combine to deadly effect in gripping thriller

When Laurence Howard makes the simple mistake of forgetting to end a call before putting his phone down, it has devastating consequences – and not just for the tech millionaire himself. His wife Cressida overhears about his extra-marital indiscretions first-hand. Fuming, she hires cyber-security expert Brioni O’Brien (the star of Sam Blake’s 2021 e-book High Pressure) to find the evidence she needs to gain an advantage in the divorce courts.

Brioni, however,...