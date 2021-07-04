Recipes: Summer time and the dining is easy
Enjoy these summer dishes from Jess Murphy of Kai in Galway outdoors while the good weather lasts
Serves 4
What the heck is caponata, you might ask? It’s a sweet and sour Sicilian version of ratatouille. Here, I’ve made it with halloumi from Ballyhubbock Farm in Co Wicklow, which makes cheese and ice cream with 100 per cent sheep’s milk. The ice cream is amazing, so keep an eye out for it.
Ingredients
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Consumed: A Sister’s Story: An unflinching portrayal of sibling rivalry and regret
Arifa Akbar looks back at her sister’s unhappy childhood, her early death and the dysfunctional family life that ruined their relationship in this honest and thoughtful memoir
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, streaming and podcasts out there
The Troubles with Us: A warm and funny memoir captures Belfast and its many eccentricities
Hilarious and chilling by turns, Alix O’Neill’s memoir of growing up in 1990s Belfast is an enlightening read
Eat for Ireland: your guide to the tastiest destinations
Still unsure where to go to eat well this summer? Here are some of the best options and accommodation suggestions too